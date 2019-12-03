DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: THE COMPLETE SEASON OF LIFE IS STRANGE 2 IS AVAILABLE NOW

The Explosive Season Finale is Entitled "Wolves'

December 3rd, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and Square Enix External Studios are delighted to announce the explosive finale of Life is Strange™ 2. Sean and Daniel's life-changing journey reaches its dramatic conclusion in "Wolves', last episode of the cinematic narrative adventure from the studio.

Watch the Life is StrangeTM 2 Complete Season trailer here:

https://youtu.be/ZYy9lRYmIbg

Experience a story of two brothers, 16-year old Sean and 9-year old Daniel Diaz, who have to flee their home in suburban Seattle after a tragic event that changes their lives forever. Further complicating matters is the manifestation of an exciting new telekinetic power that has far-reaching implications for Sean and Daniel and puts pressure on the relationship between them. Life will never be the same again.

In the thrilling season finale, Sean and Daniel are on the home stretch. However, to reach their goal of Puerto Lobos, Mexico, they will need to evade the police, the FBI, and the vigilantes patrolling the border.

Can the Wolf Brothers endure and succeed - or will their journey end, so close to their goal? How their story depends on the choices you make in Life is StrangeTM 2.

The Complete Season of Life is StrangeTM 2 is available now for XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC/Steam.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com







About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal®. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

