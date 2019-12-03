BOOSTHEAT: BOOSTHEAT EXCEEDS FIRST TARGET OF 200 BOOSTHEAT.20 ORDERS AHEAD OF INITIAL DEADLINE

Vénissieux, December 3, 2019



BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / BOOST), a French energy efficiency manufacturer that designs, develops, and markets a new generation of more economical and eco-friendly boilers, today announced that it had exceeded its first target of 200 BOOSTHEAT.20 orders ahead of the initial year-end deadline set at the time of its initial public offering (IPO).

Only a few weeks after its IPO, the Group has already achieved its first key milestone of 200 BOOSTHEAT.20 orders[1]. These orders break down as follows:

France accounted for 60% of total orders. Out of 121 orders, individual households accounted for 74% (90 orders), while the remainder were placed by 31 B2B (mainly small collective residential buildings and office premises). As announced earlier, the first BOOSTHEAT.20 boilers were installed late September. Besides its own team of installers, BOOSTHEAT uses a partner network (primarily Gaz de Bordeaux, ISERBA group and UNERGIES) enabling it to cover a significant part of France.

Switzerland accounted for 25% of total orders. As announced earlier, the Group has signed an exclusive marketing partnership with its longstanding shareholder, HOLDIGAZ, a major gas sector player in Switzerland. Through its subsidiary NOVOGAZ, HOLDIGAZ has taken on exclusive marketing of BOOSTHEAT.20 boilers in Switzerland, placing an initial order of 50 BOOSTHEAT.20 units in 2019. HOLDIGAZ also expressed its intention to order 250 units in 2020, 500 in 2021 and 750 in 2022.

Lastly, Germany accounted for 15% of total orders, with a total of 29 orders recorded to date including 25 B2B orders. With a sales subsidiary open in the second half of 2018, this market is beginning to show the extent of its potential. The heat pump market is growing fast in Germany and the recent BAFA[2] certification of BOOSTHEAT.20, which entitles individual households to €6,750 subsidies for a BOOSTHEAT.20, will boost order intake. In November 2018, BOOSTHEAT.20 was awarded the 2018 "Innovative Gas Product" prize at the German Gas Innovation awards in Berlin.

BOOSTHEAT's priority target markets are in the renovation of individual households as well as small collective residential buildings and office premises (small business sites, office buildings), in France, Germany and Switzerland. BOOSTHEAT's target market comprises 232,400 boilers to be replaced every year, making a global market estimated at €3.3 billion per year[3].

I BOOSTHEAT, IN STEP WITH ITS ROADMAP

The Group is in step with the roadmap announced at its IPO and reminds readers that over the three years following publication of its Registration Document it is targeting around 4,500 BOOSTHEAT.20 orders per year.

Next release: 2019 business review, Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Read more about BOOSTHEAT at

www.boostheat-bourse.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, produces and markets heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy consumption by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving all users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Innovative Company (BpiFrance) and French Fab labels. BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext à Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).

*Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

[1] Most orders will generate revenues over the first few months of 2020, once the boilers are installed.

[2] See press release dated October 17, 2019.

[3] Based on BOOSTHEAT.20 price of €14,300 excl. VAT (excluding accessories and installation). Company estimate based on BSRIA survey - domestic boilers - France & Germany 2018.

