NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Hires Ben Hakimi as Vice President of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ben Hakimi as Vice President of Business Development based in the firm's headquarters located in Beverly Hills, California.

Mr. Hakimi brings to NMS over 29 years of business development experience covering various industries throughout his successful career. Most recently, Mr. Hakimi was Business Development Director covering the Western United States for Tata Consultancy Services, a position he held since 2014. Prior experience includes senior business development positions at ATOS Syntel, HP Enterprise Services, CyberNet, Verizon, and AT&T. Mr. Hakimi has led multi-million-dollar enterprises in their complex professional services pursuits and consulting contracts having consistently contributed to his clients by enabling them to make the successful transformational journeys to stay ahead of competitors through consultative services, thought leadership, global solutions development, delivery, and implementation of new technologies across multiple industries verticals.

He holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Biomedical & Electrical Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Marketing, all from the University of Southern California.

At NMS, Mr. Hakimi's role will be focused on leading the growth and global expansion of the firm working with the senior global team in both the United States and Europe.

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner, stated, 'I am very excited to have Ben join our global team. His unique blend of experience, skill set, and education will significantly help our management consulting team deliver the exceptional value our clients demand. Ben has been instrumental in growing companies by developing teams which provide outstanding services and identifying solutions to help businesses reach their goals. His expertise in building sales and marketing teams, and experience in operations management makes him a key asset to our management team. Ben has the ability to significantly impact our organization and to develop a best in-class business development unit."

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. For more information, please visit, www.nmsconsulting.com.

