Spruce Ridge Resources Limited: Spruce Ridge Announces Completion of Crawford Nickel Project Property Transfer and Increase in Canada Nickel Private Placement to $6.5 million

PUSLINCH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Spruce Ridge Resources Limited (TSXV:SHL) ("Spruce Ridge" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the transfer of the Crawford NickelSulphide property ("Crawford" or the "Project") to Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel"). The transfer was completed pursuant to an implementation agreement dated as of November 14, 2019 (the "Implementation Agreement") that was previously announced by Spruce Ridge in its news release of November 28, 2019.

John Ryan, Spruce Ridge President and CEO commented: "We are pleased that Mark Selby will lead Canada Nickel Company to advance the Crawford Nickel-Sulphide project in a dedicated nickel company. Mr. Selby has considerable experience in the global nickel industry, including development of the Dumont Nickel deposit."

Canada Nickel Update - Financing Increased to $6.5 million and Board appointed

Spruce Ridge has also been advised by Canada Nickel that it has raised $2.9 million under the nonbrokered private placement (the "Private Placement") described in Spruce Ridge's news release dated October 1, 2019. Due to investor demand, the fully subscribed financing has been increased to $6.5 million. Upon completion of the Private Placement and the other transactions described in the Implementation Agreement, Canada Nickel will have 55 million shares outstanding and $4.5 million available to fund ongoing mineral exploration of the Crawford project and related working capital. The following table updates the expected holdings of those 55 million shares of Canada Nickel after the Crawford project consolidation under the Implementation Agreement:

Canada Nickel

Common Shares Percentage Spruce Ridge 5,000,000 9% Spruce Ridge Shareholders 5,000,000 9% Noble 2,000,000 4% Noble Sgareholders 10,000,000 18% Investors 10,000,000 18% Private Placement Group 23,000,000 42% Total 55,000,000 100%



Canada Nickel has also advised that David Smith, John Leddy, Mike Cox, and Russell Starr have been appointed to that company's Board of Directors, joining Mr. Mark Selby as Chairman.

David Smith, Director, is Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a position he has held since October 24, 2012. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations, a position he held since January 1, 2011, prior to that he was Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and prior to that he was Vice-President, Investor Relations. He started work in investor relations at Agnico Eagle in February 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Smith was a mining analyst for more than five years and held a variety of mining engineering positions, both in Canada and abroad. Mr. Smith is a Chartered Director and an alternate Director of the World Gold Council. Mr. Smith is a director of eCobalt Solutions Inc. (a mining exploration company) traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He is a graduate of Queen's University (B.Sc.) and the University of Arizona (M.Sc.). Mr. Smith is a Professional Engineer.

John Leddy, Director, is Senior Advisor, Legal and Strategic Matters at Royal Nickel Corporation. Mr. Leddy has over 20 years' experience as a business lawyer and in private equity, specializing in M&A, capital raising & structuring and other strategic transactions. He is a former Partner in the Business Law Group (M&A) at Osler, a leading Canadian corporate law firm. Mr. Leddy is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, a director of Salt Lake Mining Pty. Ltd and Orford Mining Corporation, and a member of the Audit Committee of Magneto Investments Limited Partnership.

Mike Cox, Director, has over thirty years of experience in Base Metal operations with Inco Ltd and Vale SA. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in Europe, Canada and Asia. Most recently, Mr. Cox was Head of UK and Asian Refineries at Vale with responsibility for a portfolio of precious metal and nickel refineries. He is now a Managing Partner at CoDa Associates, a consultancy that provides a range of advisory services to the corporate and public sectors in Europe and Asia. Mr. Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan.

Russell Starr, Director, is an entrepreneur and financial professional focused on private and public mining/exploration and corporate advisory with over 19 years of corporate finance, investment and business development experience. Mr. Starr held senior positions and advisory roles with financial institutions including RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, Orion Securities, and Blackmont. After leaving Bay Street, Russell held an executive position and board appointment with Cayden Resources, acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in 2014. As a SVP with Cayden Resources and board member, Mr. Starr was integral in the marketing, financing, development and ultimate sale of Cayden for CAD$205 million to Agnico Eagle Mines. Mr. Starr holds a MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, a Master of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Victoria and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Queens University. Mr. Starr was also a PhD candidate at McGill University in Econometrics.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual production of Nickel assets. Canada Nickel is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The Crawford Project comprises 650 hectares with approximately 17,700 meters drilled to date, with identified Nickel and Cobalt bearing minerals similar to that at the Dumont Nickel Deposit (RNC Minerals property), with potentially economically recoverable Nickel. Canada Nickel is focused on proving up the large bulk tonnage opportunity at Crawford, which provides investors with pure leverage to Nickel, unencumbered by earn-in agreements, in a geopolitically stable jurisdiction.

Technical material in this news release has been prepared and/or reviewed and approved by Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101

About Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Spruce Ridge holds a 100% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property in Central Newfoundland which covers a series of copper ± gold rich VMS deposits. In 2015, Spruce Ridge optioned its Viking/Kramer gold properties in Western Newfoundland to Anaconda Mining Inc. The Company also has a 50% joint venture with Americas Silver and Gold Corporation on property that contains tailings with low grade gold and silver from the Drumlummon Mine in Montana.

