

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets finished in mixed fashion on Tuesday amid fresh concerns about global trade following three straight sessions of losses.



China will soon release its so-called 'unreliable entity list,' imposing sanctions against those who harm China's interests, the business news arm of the country's nationalist tabloid Global Times said in a tweet early Tuesday morning.



Germany's Dax added 24.61 points or 0.19 percent to 12,989.29, while London's FTSE fell 127.18 points or 1.75 percent to 7,158.76 and the CAC 40 in France lost 59.52 points or 1.03 percent to 5,727.22.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank plummeted 2.09 percent, while Deutsche Lufthansa plunged 1.71 percent, E.ON tumbled 1.42 percent, Daimler skidded 1.22 percent, thyssenkrupp dropped 0.98 percent, Siemens advanced 0.62 percent, Bayer added 0.16 percent and Deutsche Telekom rose 0.08 percent.



In London, Carnival Corporation plunged 3.84 percent, while Prudential tumbled 3.67 percent, Royal Dutch Shell retreated 2.71 percent, BAE Systems dropped 2.28 percent, Tesco sank 2.25 percent, British American Tobacco lost 2.13 percent, Vodafone fell 1.74 percent, Centrica shed 0.69 percent and Rolls-Royce was down 0.63 percent.



In France, Airbus plummeted 4.41 percent, while Compagnie de Saint-Gobain tumbled 1.88 percent, Peugeot skidded 1.76 percent, Credit Agricole dropped 1.74 percent, BNP Paribas retreated 1.69 percent, Societe Generale sank 1.50 percent, Vivendi lost 0.65 percent, Sanofi fell 0.55 percent and Orange dipped 0.07 percent.



In economic news, the UK construction sector continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, as new work weakened amid domestic political uncertainty, but the overall pace of decline slowed from October, IHS Markit said.



Also, Eurozone producer prices declined at the fastest pace in more than three years in October, Eurostat said. Prices fell for the third straight month and this was the biggest decrease since July 2016, when prices declined 2.4 percent.



