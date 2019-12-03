CORRECTION: Liv Real Estate Wins the 2020 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award for Real Estate Broker

This release replaces the release with the same title that ran on Monday, December 2, 2019, and includes updated contact information and social media links.

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Originally known as K.W. Johnston Real Estate, our company was founded in 1975 by Ken Johnston, as a family-owned and operated real estate firm.

By providing exceptional customer service through personable agents, combined with a modern approach to selling and buying homes; Liv Real Estate® provides buyers and sellers with both an exceptional online experience and incredible in-person service-helping to connect them with their perfect place to Liv.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

We're very honoured to win the Consumer Choice award for "Best Residential Real Estate Brokerage" in Northern Alberta in 2020. Our mission is to become the most respected and sought-after residential real estate brokerage in Edmonton, and this award means far more to us than being the biggest firm, or selling the most homes ever could. With a relationship-focused corporate culture, combined with innovative marketing, and comprehensive education processes, we aim to provide the highest level of real estate expertise to help clients and agents achieve their goals and live better.

