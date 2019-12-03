Solei Systems, Inc.: MAXIS GBN partners with CareClix as latest global wellness provider

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Solei Systems Inc (OTC PINK:SOLI) is pleased to announce its partnership with with MAXIS GBN. Following is the press release generated by MAXIS GBN: MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS GBN) has selected CareClix, a leading telemedicine solutions company, as its global provider of telemedicine services.

As part of the partnership, MAXIS GBN clients will be able to work with CareClix to assist their employees with virtual health access to primary care, specialist care and mental health services. They will be able to take advantage of cost-efficient services to help their employees treat both routine and specialist medical issues. CareClix is one of the third-party suppliers that makes up MAXIS' Global Wellness solution.

Employees are able to access treatment from locally board-certified physicians who speak their language and understand the culture and sensitivities of their market at any time, reducing the time spent waiting for diagnosis and the cost of in-person medical care. Clients of MAXIS GBN are able to give employees access to medical support through CareClix in three ways - mobile apps, on a website or by phone.

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA with an office in Washington, D.C., CareClix's software component was founded by board certified physicians and uses primary care, speciality care, and subspecialty care physicians to deliver expert telemedicine services in almost every field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics.

Greg Arms, Senior Advisor at CareClix, said: "CareClix is delighted to support MAXIS GBN's multinational clients with our telemedicine platform. Our service uniquely enables individual employees and their families to virtually access - through their handheld devices - the best possible health information and resources available, at any time of the day from anywhere in the world. The proactive use of CareClix telehealth improves personal health and wellness, while also helping employers address the rising cost of medical all over the world."

Dr. Leena Johns, Head of Health and Wellness at MAXIS GBN, said: "We are really excited to partner with CareClix as one of our MAXIS Global Wellness preferred suppliers. Along with our other partners, we really believe we have developed something unique in the market - providing a prescriptive solution to help our multinational clients and their employees address their unique medical and wellness needs where they are not already available locally. By partnering with wellness technology vendors like CareClix, we can help improve employee health and assist multinationals that are looking to address their expensive medical costs."

About MAXIS GBN

MAXIS Global Benefits Network (MAXIS GBN), co-founded by MetLife and AXA in 1998 is one of the leading international employee benefits networks providing global service capabilities and delivering world-class employee benefits perspectives and solutions to clients in over 120 markets around the world. In February 2016, MetLife and AXA further strengthened their relationship by combining all of its MAXIS GBN existing operations under a joint venture company. This transformation helps leverage the existing strength of the network and its two parent companies while further enhancing the client experience, focusing on product innovation and providing data analytics. For more information, please visit www.maxis-gbn.com

About CareClix

CareClix is a leading telemedicine solutions company that provides software applications and a multispecialty medical network to a wide variety of health care services stakeholders. CareClix's suite of services is revolutionizing the way hospitals, doctors, and clinical care providers can interact with an increasing number of patients. Trusted by some of the best names in healthcare, CareClix has an established track record of success partnering with organizations and customers. More than 7 million individuals in the U.S. in over 30 countries are currently utilizing CareClix's services. CareClix Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Solei Systems Inc. (OTC: SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.

About Solei

Solei Systems Inc. is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly-owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc. www.soleihealth.com

