The increasing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI will be one of the major drivers in the global artificial intelligence market in the US education sector. The education system of the US is well developed and teachers and students in the country are aware about AI technology. This increases the adoption of artificial intelligence in the education sectors of the US. Moreover, the growing reliance on machine learning technologies for the collection of data about student performance will contribute to expanding the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector. Also, the availability of advanced AI-based content delivery software at affordable prices in the US will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increased emphasis on chatbots, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector: Increased Emphasis on Chatbots

The increased emphasis on chatbots will be one of the critical trends of the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector. Chatbots are increasingly being used by schools and colleges in the US. Chatbots use AI, ML, and deep learning technologies, to store, process, and communicate data to students. Moreover, chatbots have the capability of performing multiple functions, including conversations with students and answering queries. They can perform a diverse set of tasks and can also be used to evaluate, and correct assessments submitted by students. As the scope of chatbots is increasing, research on the applicability of chatbots is creating new opportunities for vendors, which will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

"The rising focus on content analytics and the increasing crowdsourced tutoring are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education Sector: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the artificial intelligence market in the US education sector by education model (learner model, pedagogical model, and domain model) and end-user (higher education sector and K-12 sector).

The learner model will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period of 2018-2022. However, the higher education sector will account for the largest market share due to student knowledge in the use of modern technology.

