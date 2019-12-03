The directors of Landstone B.V. are pleased to confirm the implementation of an insurance policy in benefit of the bondholders of the Landstone B.V. bonds with ISIN DE000A2R3876.

Insurance policy summary

Full credit insurance covering coupon and principal payments through to maturity on 30 June 2024.

The policy is underwritten by a pool of A- or better rated re-insurers

The insurance policy is in effect as of 30/10/2019 and up to maturity 30 June 2024

The policy covers the risk up to €1,000,000,000 (one billion euros) in accordance with the coverage requirements and bond amounts outstanding at any given time up to maturity

The insurance guarantees timely coupon and principal payments in the remote event of a claim resulting from a default by Landstone B.V. in respect of its coupon and principal payments on the bonds through to maturity on June 30 2024.

Landstone B.V. is a company within the Larmag Group which has 34 years of experience in investment and management of commercial real estate in Europe and the U.S.A. Larmag Group has owned real estate with a value of more than €5 billion since its inception in 1985.

For further questions please contact the directors of Landstone B.V.

