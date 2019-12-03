The global baby stroller and pram market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products will be one of the major drivers in the global baby stroller and pram market. The sales of baby strollers and prams equipped with innovative features and functionality are generally high, which encourages vendors to come up with premium products. Strollers and prams are also being integrated with modern technologies to ease parenting activities. For instance, Bugaboo International offers baby strollers under the product name bugaboo donkey mono duo, which can be easily converted for a single child and also for two children. Moreover, vendors are also focusing on differentiating their product offerings from their competitors, which in turn, leads to product premiumization.

As per Technavio, the emerging demand for the eco-friendly strollers, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market: Emerging Demand for the Eco-Friendly Strollers

The emerging demand for the eco-friendly strollers will be one of the critical trends in the global baby stroller and pram market. The parents nowadays are becoming very conscious of materials used in making strollers to secure their babies against any harm. Eco-friendly strollers are new and trending products that have gained high popularity among environment-conscious customers. Vendors operating in the baby stroller category are emphasizing on meeting the safety standards and provide eco-friendly baby strollers to the customers. For instance, a vendor named Bumbleride offers eco-friendly strollers that are made using recycled polyester that is formed from post-consumer water bottles.

"The availability of intelligent baby stroller and the increasing need for multi-functional baby strollers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global baby stroller and pram market by product (baby comfort stroller, baby buggies, baby comfort pram, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The EMEA region accounted for the largest market share in 2017, Americas, and APAC respectively. However, the APAC region will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period of 2018-2022.

