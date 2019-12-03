Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:VRTY), Announces Dr. Jeff Hetman as Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / DECEMBER 3, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, announced the appointment of Jeff Hetman, DPM, as member of the Medical Advisory Board.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Jeff Hetman to our medical advisory board," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. "HSI's podiatric platform continues to expand rapidly. We are seeing an increase in utilization from podiatrists, specifically foot and ankle reconstructive surgeons across the country. With Dr. Hetman's addition, we can continue to expand our surgical products to lead in this market segment."

Dr. Jeff Hetman completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, and received his DPM from Temple University of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his residency through the West Houston Medical Center Podiatric Surgical Residency Program in Houston and is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Hetman pursued a career in podiatry, as his uncle, who was also a podiatrist, inspired him to apply for medical school and continue changing people's lives by providing the highest quality foot care. Passionate about helping patients receive the most innovative treatments, Dr. Hetman has trained extensively in the areas of foot and ankle reconstructive surgery. Dr. Hetman has previously served as Vice President of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association and has been the Assistant Director of West Houston Podiatric Surgical Center for 23 years.

"I was initially attracted to the innovative model of progressive healthcare, and I could see the positive opportunities by working with HSI," says Dr. Hetman. "HSI is a well-structured, well-thought-out model that will essentially benefit our patients. HSI offers full-service medical care, everything from diagnostics, treatments, pharmaceuticals and durable medical equipment. Patient care is a doctor's main priority, and companies like HSI that offer all-encompassing medicine make it easy to provide a better delivery system of all healthcare options to our patients. I have found their services to be seamless, patient confusion has lessened, and their operations are organized. As HSI grows, I look forward to being a part of the team and witnessing the expansion of services HSI offers."

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also promotes compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

Dr. Jeff Hetman

