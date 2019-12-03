Michael Morris Joins TerrAvion As District Sales Manager

Former Drone Company Owner Joins TerrAvion to Offer Aerial subscription Imagery in Iowa and Missouri.

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / TerrAvion is excited to announce the hire of Michael Morris as District Sales Manager for Missouri and Iowa. Michael will be focused on further advancing the use of high-resolution imagery to support the whole system solution that advances everybody in the agricultural value chain to ultimately optimize farm efficiency and improve productivity. Michael, as the former owner of AGL Drone Solutions, a successful drone operations company specializing in agriculture, has previously worked with TerrAvion as a distribution partner. His experience in working with high-resolution data will be a tremendous source of knowledge for TerrAvion distributors and growers in the region.

"While being a distributor of TerrAvion imagery for several years, I have seen first hand how our imagery brings value and efficiency to many farming operations. I am excited to help our customers gain a more precise view of their acres, increase their ROI, and better manage their operations," says Michael.

As a producer for much of his life on a farm that first started with the use of both satellite and drone imagery for crop health assessment before switching to TerrAvion imagery, Michael has witnessed firsthand how TerrAvion data actually can transform an agronomy program. He looks forward to applying his experience and insights by helping TerrAvion customers maximize their yield potential through the implementation of TerrAvion imagery. To find Michael's contact information, visit TerrAvion.com/sales-staff

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a hightech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

