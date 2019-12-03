The high heels footwear market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Over the years, the shopping behavior of consumers has evolved to adopt frequent changes in fashion trends which has increased the demand for high heel footwear. Moreover, the increase in Internet penetration has resulted in the growth of digital marketing and online shopping. This enables customers from various parts of the world to stay abreast with the latest fashion trends and acquire products from around the world. All these factors are expected to increase the sale of high heel footwear, leading to market growth.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for customized footwear will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

High Heels Footwear Market: Increasing Demand for Customized Footwear

Customization and personalization are emerging trends in the footwear and apparel industry. Many vendors are offering customized high heel footwear to meet customer requirements. For instance, companies such as SOLELY ORIGINAL offer complete custom-made high heel footwear according to user requirement. The company enables customers to choose styles, colors, materials, and accessories and manufactures keeping comfort and style in perspective. The trend of customization and personalization are also driven by factors such as technology, organizational restructuring, and supply chain transformation.

"Other factors such as the advent of smart shoes and increased online sales will have a significant impact on the growth of the high heels footwear market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

High Heels Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the high heels footwear market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America).

The APAC region led the high heels footwear market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the high heels footwear market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in disposable income, urbanization, low labor cost, low cost of raw materials, and the presence of international players in the region.

