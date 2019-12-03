The radio frequency (RF) signal generator market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005816/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing number of manufacturing units will be one of the major factors behind the radio frequency (RF) signal generator market growth. Companies are focusing on increasing the construction of manufacturing units as product manufacturing is a critical activity in many countries. For instance, NISSAN MOTOR announced the plan to start the manufacturing of its Nissan Frontier pickup truck vehicles in Argentina. The demand for RF signal generators is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for automation solutions in discrete and process manufacturing units. OEMs that plan to construct new manufacturing sites will require new test equipment, which is likely to increase the sales of RF signal generators.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30810

As per Technavio, the emergence of USB-controlled RF signal generators will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market: Emergence of USB-Controlled RF Signal Generators

With the high cost of traditional RF signal generators, the industry needs low-cost alternatives. This has resulted in the development of USB-controlled RF signal generators. The cost and efficient function of USB-controlled RF signal generators for applications such as wireless communications systems, microwave point-to-point backhaul radio systems, software-defined radio (SDR), and radar systems are factors fueling the adoption of these RF signal generators. Moreover, USB-controlled RF signal generators enable users to generate high-quality RF signals easily and at an extremely low cost without the need for a host PC. Thus, the emergence of USB-controlled RF signal generators is one of the major trends driving the expansion of the global RF signal generator market.

"Other factors such as the increasing investment in 5G, and the rising demand for outsourcing will have a significant impact on the growth of the radio frequency (RF) signal generator market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the radio frequency (RF) signal generator market by application (telecommunications, aerospace and defense, mechanical, and electronics), and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, and North America).

The APAC region led the radio frequency (RF) signal generator market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, the North American region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period, due to several factors such as the presence of leading vendors, increased demand for electronic devices, emerging wireless standards, increased R&D spending, and increased investments in the aerospace and defense sector.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005816/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com