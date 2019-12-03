SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring to Present at LD Micro Main Event XII on December 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. PT

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XII, which is being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

SharpSpring management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or SharpSpring's investor relations team at 949-574-3860 or SHSP@gatewayir.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at https://www.sharpspring.com/.

Company Contact:

Michael Power

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

