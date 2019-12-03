The foot insoles market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The incidence of sports-related injuries and complications such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, shin splints, and runners knee are increasing among sports enthusiasts. This has increased the use of sports insoles, designed exclusively for the treatment and prevention of such complications. Foot insoles improve the function of the injured foot and facilitate alignment by supporting the back, joints, muscles, limb ligaments, and tendons in the foot. They are also recommended by doctors, sports podiatrists, orthopedic surgeons, physiotherapists, and chiropractors. With the increasing participation in sports activities, the demand for foot insoles is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of connected soles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Foot Insoles Market in US: Introduction of Connected Insoles

The market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of connected insoles, especially for sports activities. These insoles are backed with Bluetooth technology that lets the users pair them with their smartphones. The user can control the temperature of each insole and keep a precise count on daily steps, distance, and calories burnt through the application. This trend is encouraging many vendors to increase their R&D efforts to design connected insoles.

"Introduction of 3D printing in foot insoles and rising demand for custom foot insoles will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Foot Insoles Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the foot insoles market in USby application (medical insoles and sports insoles) and material (polypropylene insoles, leather insoles, and other insoles).

The medical insoles segment led the market in 2018, followed by the sports insoles segment. During the forecast period, the medical insoles segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. The rising incidence of diabetes and obesity is one of the critical factors that will drive the foot insoles market in the US.

