Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Cheryne Lowe, Pine Cliff's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary to pursue other opportunities, effective December 4th, 2019. The Company would like to thank Ms. Lowe for her leadership and contributions and wish her all the best in the future.

The Company has appointed Alan MacDonald Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective December 4, 2019. Mr. MacDonald is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and held the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Pine Cliff from September 2017 to September 2018 when Ms. Lowe was on maternity leave. From 2012-2016 Mr. McDonald held the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer position at United Hydrocarbon International Corp. and from 2001 to 2012, Mr. MacDonald held similar positions at APF Energy Trust, Rockyview Energy Inc. and Cumberland Oil & Gas Ltd.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on www.sedar.com as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

