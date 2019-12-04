The global automotive halogen headlights market is expected to post a decremental growth of 2 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The market is observing a significant rise in the demand for halogen headlights from developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. This can be attributed to the strong economic growth coupled with the rising adoption of entry-level vehicles that use halogen headlamps in these countries. Other emerging economies such as Brazil and Mexico are also witnessing faster growth in terms of automobile sales. The rising per capita income and growing purchasing power of people in these countries have boosted the demand for automobiles. The rising demand for automobiles in developing countries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global automotive halogen headlamps market.

As per Technavio, the development of halogen headlamps with improved visibility will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market: Development of Halogen Headlamps with Improved Visibility

The growing competition from xenon and LED headlights is compelling market vendors to introduce developments that will help to improve visibility in halogen headlamps. Many vendors are focusing on changing the halogen headlight from conventional yellowish color to white, blue, and bluish-white. These headlamps offer higher brightness than traditional halogen lamps. This trend is becoming crucial for the sustained adoption of halogen bulbs in the automobile industry.

"Growing use of dual-beam bulbs in automotive headlights and the increasing popularity of double-barrel headlights will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive halogen headlights marketby application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. The increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in APAC will drive the growth of the automotive halogen headlights market in the region.

