

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan moved back into expansion in November, albeit barely, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 50.3.



That's up from 49.8 and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, activity rebound in November, although growth was marginal amid soft new order expansion. Input price inflation accelerated but charges rose at a slower rate.



The survey also showed that the composite index moved up to 49.8 in November from 49.1 in October.



