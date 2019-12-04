Technavio has been monitoring the global residential and commercial security market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 19.69 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 109-page research report with TOC on "Residential and Commercial Security Market Analysis Report by Product (Surveillance systems, Access control systems, and Software), by End-user (Commercial and Residential), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022."

The market is driven by the increasing number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users. In addition, the rise in the adoption of IoT-based security solutions is anticipated to further boost the growth of the residential and commercial security market.

The need to maintain safety in residential and commercial infrastructure is increasing with the growing prevalence of unauthorized access, theft, and criminal activities. This is driving the demand for security solutions such as surveillance systems, intruder alarms, and electronic article surveillance (EAS). Commercial end-users including office buildings, warehouses, medical centers, shopping malls, and retail stores are encouraged to deploy access control systems such as authentication systems, touchscreen and keypad systems, card-based systems, perimeter security, and biometric access control. This helps them to protect their properties, including the value assets and structure of the facility within the buildings. Thus, the increasing number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Residential and Commercial Security Market Companies:

Axis Communications

Axis Communications is headquartered in Sweden and offers AXIS P85 Series, AXIS M2014-E Network Camera, M10 Series, AXIS P13 Series, AXIS P13 Series, and other residential and commercial security systems.

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Security and safety systems and Energy and building solutions. The company offers Blue Line Gen2 PIR Motion Detectors, RADION contact RM, RF3212 Series RF Receivers, AutoDome Easy II IP, and other residential and commercial security systems.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology is headquartered in China and operates under various business segments, namely Front-end equipment, Back-end equipment, Central control equipment, Construction, Others, and Innovative businesses. The company offers DS-2CD4026FWD-(A)(P), DS-2CD63C2F-I(V)(S), and other residential and commercial security systems.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Home and building technologies, Performance materials and technologies, and Safety and productivity solutions. The company offers PW6101 Series, PW-Series Access Modules, Pro-Watch+ VISTA Integration, and other residential and commercial security systems.

NICE

NICE is headquartered in Israel and offers products through the following business segments: Customer engagement and Financial crime and compliance. The company offers NICE Investigate, NICE Inform, Catalyst CSSI, Priority Dispatch AQUA Evolution, Harris P25 Radio Recording, Avtec Scout, and other residential and commercial security systems.

Residential and Commercial Security End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Commercial

Residential

Residential and Commercial Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

