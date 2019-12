Rocky 2020: Thirteen States Now Have Choice for Republicans

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Oklahoma becomes the 13th state in which voters will see the name Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente on the ballot for this 2020 Presidential Primary. Roque De La Fuente campaign headquarters is pleased to announce that De La Fuente is confirmed to appear on the ballot. Voters in California, Florida, Texas, Colorado, New Hampshire, Vermont, Delaware, Alabama, Arkansas, Utah, Idaho, Missouri, and now Oklahoma will have the outspoken voice of Latino-American leader, Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, as the option to defeat Trump and the anti-Immigration agenda.

"The campaign is excited to keep fighting against exclusion and corruption in politics. The voters get to decide this one, as they should," said Campaign Manager and Lead Counsel, Alicia Dearn.

Republicans are left with few options. De La Fuente intends to revive the party and it's core principals.

Currently internal polling shows De La Fuente with 19% of the vote among 18-44-year olds in a two-way race against President Trump in Texas and slightly higher in Florida. Chief of Staff Fisher told reporters, "We will soon be in the homes of every American and they can choose who they want to represent them."

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

###

Direct Media Inquiries to:

media@rocky2020.org

727.490.9911

SOURCE: Rocky 2020

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569012/Thirteen-States-Now-Have-Choice-for-Republicans