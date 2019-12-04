Robust use of livestreaming service generating revenues; registered users of over 4.4 million from over 200 countries or regions

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2019) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company"), a provider of rapidly growing international social messaging, language learning and travel mobile apps, is pleased to announce that in 2019 it has achieved significant milestones as set forth below:

Livestreaming Service

Hello Pal's livestreaming service, which launched four months ago on a worldwide basis, continues to ramp up month over month by achieving monthly revenues of $100,000* and daily active livestream users of 10,000 for November 2019, increasing from $20,000 and 2,000 in the month after worldwide launch of the service earlier in June.

"We are very pleased with the growth of our livestreaming service since launch," said Adega Zhou, President of the Company. "We are still adding new features to our livestreaming platform as well as tweaking the service to further stimulate user adoption, but progress so far has been very promising."

Hello Pal, in partnership with Vortex, has monetized its userbase without adopting in-app advertising. As a result, the experience of a Hello Pal user is not ruined by unwanted advertising. "As a social networking company, it is hard to overstate the importance of being able to monetize its user base and to start generating cash flow," added Mr. Zhou.

Strong Registered User Base

As of the date of the news release, Hello Pal's registered user base is over 4.4 million users from over 200 countries and regions. The launch of the livestreaming service has added growth momentum to the increase of users over the last four months.

"As hoped, the introduction of our livestreaming service seems to have had a very positive effect on our overall user growth," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company. "We are seeing increased coverage of Hello Pal in social media, which sometimes brings in as many as 20,000 new registered users a day."

New Business Opportunities

The entering into the livestreaming arena has also been bringing the Company new business opportunities which the Company has been actively exploring. These include working with government-related entities in China to offer private livestreaming platforms and services for internal use, as well as dedicated new livestreaming services which cater towards specific countries and markets.

"We have been very excited at the new business opportunities that have been coming our way since the start of our livestreaming service. Especially with 5G mobile networks starting to roll out, the demand for livestreaming services has been increasing rapidly, and we are in a good position to take advantage of such arising opportunities," added Mr. Wong.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

The Hello Pal platform also includes a proprietary digital wallet allowing users to store and transfer popular digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, based on blockchain technology.

Hello Pal was the first app released to the public and experienced rapid growth building a diverse and active global user base. Travel Pal and Language Pal are the first and second companion apps to launch. Both apps benefit immensely from the existing and ever expanding globally based group of users. Each new app will launch with this established rapidly growing user base accelerating their adoption.

