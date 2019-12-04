Folgende Index-Änderungen werden jeweils zum genannten Handelsbeginn wirksam:

=== + STOXX-EUROPE-600 (per Handelsbeginn am 23. Dezember) AUFNAHME SIG Combibloc (Industrial Goods & Services) Hellofresh (Retail) TP ICAP (Financial Services) Avast (Technology) Network International Holdings (Industrial Goods & Services) Evolution Gaming Group (Travel & Leisure) EQT (Financial Services) HERAUSNAHME Bucher Industries (Industrial Goods & Services) BB Biotech (Financial Services) Gerresheimer (Health Care) Konecranes (Industrial Goods & Services) Balfour Beatty (Construction & Materials) RTL Group (Media) Polish Oil and Gas (Oil & Gas) Celgene ===

