



Novadip Biosciences to present data at 17th Annual Meeting of the International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science

Mont-Saint Guibert, Belgium, 4 December, 2019: Novadip Biosciences ("Novadip" or "the company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates, announces that it is presenting data in a series of presentations at the 17th Annual Meeting of the International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science (IFATS) taking place in Marseille, France, from 4-7 December 2019.

Dr Denis Dufrane, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder, Novadip, commented:"The findings that will be presented at IFATS highlight the capabilities of Novadip's 3-dimensional, scaffold-free extracellular matrix (ECM) technology platform utilizing adipose-derived stem cells (ASCs) to generate product candidates to address critical size bone and skin reconstruction, as well as our manufacturing capabilities and expertise. We look forward to progressing our clinical programmes and generating further data in support of our unique platform as we look to address hard and soft tissue reconstruction for patients who have limited or no treatment options."

Novadip will deliver five oral presentations and one video presentation. Details of the presentations and short summaries are below.

Genetic stability assessment in bone tissue-engineered products

Céline Pierard, oral presentation #8 (abstract 1395), 5 December 2019, 8:38 am CET

The presentation will discuss the different analytical approaches to predict the genetic behavior over the entirety of the manufacturing process for the company's product candidates for bone reconstruction.

A scaffold-free graft for large critical size bone defect: preclinical evidence to clinical proof of concept

Sophie Veriter, video presentation V5 (abstract 1363), 5 December 2019, 2:48 pm CET

The session will discuss how the scaffold-free 3D-graft (comprised of ASCs) plays a major role promoting ASCs engraftment and to induce osteogenesis in a fibrotic environment and promote bone fusion in a critical-sized bone defect.

The in vivo immunogenicity of a human 3D scaffold-free tissue engineered product for bone reconstruction: a xenogenic model

Gaëtan Thirion, oral presentation #30 (abstract 1382), 5 December 2019, 4:30 pm CET

Detail will be provided on how the human scaffold-free 3D approach, in a xenogenic model, can elicit a specific anti-human immune response but can maintain the potential of in vivo osteogenicity.

An allogenic 3D scaffold-free tissue engineered product for deep thickness skin regeneration: in vitro development to in vivo proof of concept

Sophie Veriter, oral presentation #88 (abstract 1317), 6 December 2019, 5:50 pm CET

The presentation will discuss how the scaffold-free approach with the allogenic 3D-graft (derived from ASCs) demonstrated safety and efficacy in a stringent xenogenic model of hyperglycemic and ischemic deep-thickness wound.

Allogenic 3D scaffold-free tissue engineered product for deep thickness skin regeneration: in vitro characterization and in vivo biocompatibility

Valérie Lebrun, oral presentation #90 (abstract 1341), 6 December 2019, 6:06 pm CET

The presentation will provide an overview on how the allogenic scaffold-free 3D-graft improves ASC bioactivity for the angiogenesis and in vivo remodeling by the specific ECM-proteins of wound healing.

Monitoring of cell culture conditions and early prediction of the quality of an osteogenic cell-based medicinal product

Anaïs Namur, oral presentation #136 (abstract 1392), 7 December 2019, 2:44 pm CET

The session will describe how cellular metabolism was studied throughout the company's manufacturing process to better understand the physiology of the proliferative and differentiated cells and subsequently develop predictive tests focused on critical attributes of the final product.

To view the full abstracts, please follow this link .

The full list of abstracts can be found here . Further information on IFATS is available here .

Novadip Biosciences

Novadip Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique 3D tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates to address hard and soft tissue reconstruction for patients who have limited or no treatment options. The company's proprietary 3M3 platform is a 3-dimensional, extracellular matrix that utilizes adipose-derived stem cells to deliver highly-specific growth factors and miRNA to mimic the physiology of natural healing and creates a range of products that address specific challenges in tissue regeneration. Novadip's initial focus is on critical size bone reconstruction and its lead program is in development for a rare pediatric orthopedic disease. The company is also applying its 3M3 platform to develop truly novel off-the-shelf/allogeneic therapies to address more prevalent tissue defects. For more information, visit www.novadip.com .

