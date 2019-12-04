Agillic A/S: International milestone: Agillic wins its first client in Australia

Press release, Copenhagen, 4 December 2019

Marketing software company Agillic has signed its first contract with an Australian client, Fernwood Fitness. The contract is a manifest result of Agillic's strategy to grow and expand internationally through partnerships.

Agillic has entered the Australian market together with its partner, Exerp, a world-leading member management system supplier for the health and fitness industry, present in 14 countries, serving 4 out of 10 of the biggest fitness chains in Europe measured by revenue.

With the recent win, Agillic and Exerp together provide services to three clients and will continue to mutually cultivate opportunities within the fitness industry.

Vertical partnerships, such as with Exerp, have a strong value proposition and offer attractive synergies to both partners, clients and Agillic. Partners can offer clients to realise higher value from their tech-stack as they tap into the combined domain knowledge of the partner and Agillic. In the case of Fernwood Fitness, the combination of a member management system and the ability to activate the member data in personalised communication enables the client to engage with members in a way that will reduce churn, create upsell opportunities and improve member engagement and loyalty.

Building a strong ecosystem of partners, both within verticals and in specific markets, is a preferred go-to-market strategy for Agillic to gain faster access to clients and establish a foothold to capitalise on the economic potential in the accelerating market demand for marketing automation and personalisation software. Already, this is happening out of Agillic's sales offices in London, Stockholm and Zurich as well as through partners in the USA, the Netherlands and the Baltics.

Winning a client in Australia together with Exerp is an example of successful strategy realisation.

Agillic expects that Fernwood Fitness will be a strong reference to win additional Australian business within the fitness industry and potentially other subscription businesses. Subscription as a business model is gaining currency across, for example, retail, NGO/charity, and publishing. They share the same primary challenge: how to prevent churn, i.e. cancellation of the subscription and are in search of tools to keep their customers engaged and loyal. Agillic's reference cases, such as Egmont Publishing and Fitness World, show that relevant and personalised communication, as enabled by Agillic's customer marketing platform, is an effective leverage to reduce churn.

A wave of accelerating digital transformation creates a window of opportunity in Australia, as the country has been lagging behind the digital transformation, compared to international peers, but is picking up speed across sectors. Having established a beachhead in Australia, Agillic is in a strong position to take advantage of the accelerating wave of digital transformation and business innovation in the years to come.

For further information, please contact

Jesper Valentin Holm, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 6093 3630

jesper.valentin@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London

