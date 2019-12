4 December 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

Analyst Briefing

Augmentum Fintech Management Limited, Portfolio Manager for Augmentum Fintech plc, will host a conference call for analysts at 10am on 4 December 2019.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:



Nigel Szembel +44(0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc