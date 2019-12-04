The release liners market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203006142/en/

The technology developments in labeling will be one of the major factors behind the release liners market growth. The global labels market is witnessing significant technological advances, which are increasing the scope of the label by making it a portal for information such as downloadable product details and ingredient information, along with coupons and promotional offers. In addition, these advances allow companies to track items across the supply chain and enable fast and accurate inventory management. Some of the technological advances driving the consumption of labels include RFID, NFC, QR codes, and barcodes.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30871

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of PDMS-based release liners will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Release Liners Market: Increasing Adoption of PDMS-Based Release Liners

The widespread applications and auxiliary properties of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) release liners is driving their adoption. PDMS is one of the polymeric organosilicon compounds, commonly referred to as silicones. It can be applied on a wide variety of substrates, such as paper and films, and can be used in various release liner applications, such as label, tape, industrial, graphic arts, medical, electronics, and automotive. PDMS-based release liners are mainly two-sided, and hence are widely preferred in tape manufacturing. It protects the adhesive and restricts the interaction between the paper or film and the adhesive. Furthermore, PDMS-based release liners also provide functional support to the labels during printing and die cutting. Thus, the increasing adoption of PDMS-based release liners is expected to support the market's growth during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the high growth potential in emerging economies, and the increasing focus on sustainability will have a significant impact on the growth of the release liners market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Release Liners Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the release liners market by substrate (paper and film), label format (adhesive-applied, in-mold, pressure sensitive labeling, and sleeving labeling) and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the release liners market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the release liners market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rapid growth in the packaging sector and increasing demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203006142/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com