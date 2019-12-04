Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes and Salesforce Lightning Business Apps for Veeva CRM improve team collaboration and productivity

2019 Veeva Commercial Medical Summit, Europe--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced new capabilities that give business users greater flexibility in Veeva CRM for improved collaboration and productivity. Salesforce Lightning Business Apps for Veeva CRM will give users a personalized experience with functionality based on different roles and tasks. Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes allows business users to quickly add new data fields in Veeva CRM and capture additional information about healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their organizations.

These latest innovations build upon Veeva's continued commitment to delivering the industry's most cutting-edge CRM platform, including the recently introduced Veeva CRM Approved Notes. Now available for early adopters, the new capability makes it easy for field reps to capture free text notes without risk using the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

"We're continually reimagining Veeva CRM to give customers a flexible solution that accommodates the way they work," said Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM. "With tailored capabilities for business users built on Salesforce Lightning and the ability to add new HCP and HCO data fields using Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes, customers will have greater agility responding to the changing needs of their business."

Veeva is delivering the following innovative capabilities to support the unique needs of life sciences and ensure customers are getting the most out of their ongoing Veeva CRM investment:

Salesforce Lightning business apps for Veeva CRM will provide tailored capabilities for different business users built on Salesforce Lightning, a next-generation online user interface. Veeva CRM will deliver the customized information users need based on their roles, improving productivity and efficiency. Users that play multiple roles have the flexibility to switch between Lightning business apps to view the data they need for various tasks. Salesforce Lightning business apps for Veeva CRM is planned for availability in February 2020.

will provide tailored capabilities for different business users built on Salesforce Lightning, a next-generation online user interface. Veeva CRM will deliver the customized information users need based on their roles, improving productivity and efficiency. Users that play multiple roles have the flexibility to switch between Lightning business apps to view the data they need for various tasks. Salesforce Lightning business apps for Veeva CRM is planned for availability in February 2020. Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes enables sales operations and field managers to temporarily add new HCP and HCO attributes in Veeva CRM without IT support or changing the underlying data model and system metadata. This brings the simplicity of a shared spreadsheet into CRM to improve collaboration with the compliance organizations require. Now business users have greater flexibility to customize Veeva CRM and quickly capture the information their teams need such as detailed targeting and customer segmentation for go-to-market planning. Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes is planned for availability in January 2020.

enables sales operations and field managers to temporarily add new HCP and HCO attributes in Veeva CRM without IT support or changing the underlying data model and system metadata. This brings the simplicity of a shared spreadsheet into CRM to improve collaboration with the compliance organizations require. Now business users have greater flexibility to customize Veeva CRM and quickly capture the information their teams need such as detailed targeting and customer segmentation for go-to-market planning. Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes is planned for availability in January 2020. Veeva CRM Approved Notes allows field reps to compliantly capture detailed notes of customer interactions. Leveraging the power of AI, Veeva CRM automatically detects compliance risks such as off-label messaging. With the freedom and flexibility to capture free text notes, field reps can build stronger customer relationships and drive more informed, compliant interactions. Veeva CRM Approved Notes is now available for early adopters and is included in Veeva CRM.

In other news today, Veeva announced new innovations that give the life sciences industry even greater flexibility and choice in how they use Veeva OpenData, including Veeva OpenData Explorer and Veeva OpenData API. Read today's Veeva OpenData press release to learn more.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM, visit: veeva.com/eu/CRM

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 800 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2019. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

2019 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc. Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005807/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com