Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA ISIN: US9224751084 Ticker-Symbol: VEE 
Tradegate
03.12.19
13:54 Uhr
128,10 Euro
-2,15
-1,65 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,60
133,75
09:19
131,45
134,00
09:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC128,10-1,65 %