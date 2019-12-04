

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) has decided to curtail operations at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa due to an escalation in violence in the communities surrounding the operations. All mining operations at RBM have been halted and the smelters are operating at a reduced level. The construction of the Zulti South project has also been temporarily paused.



The company's titanium dioxide slag production for 2019 is now expected to be at the bottom end of 2019 guidance of between 1.2 and 1.4 million tonnes.



