FXCM Group: FXCM Pro Launches Comprehensive Data Product Suite

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Dec. 04, 2019, Sydney , Johannesburg - FXCM Group, LLC .



FXCM has built up years of historic trading and execution data, which it has utilised primarily for internal purposes. Recognizing the value of its data to its trading clients, it is now offering a suite of historic and real time data to suit different trading requirements.

With over 100,000 live trading accounts globally, FXCM data products address a real market need by providing actionable insights and a snapshot of market activity by analysing the positioning of traders worldwide. This provides an accurate representation of real-time client behaviour.

FXCM's core market data products (FX prices and CFD market data) offer live pricing updates which are sourced directly from major interbank and non-bank market makers and updated multiple times per second. They can be received in real time via an API.

This is complimented by additional, premium data products (Retail Sentiment Data, Trade Tape and Volume). Through these data products, data customers are able to build comprehensive strategies to support trading activity.

In addition, FXCM's sentiment data is significantly more advanced, allowing clients to receive upwards of twelve data points that update every minute.

"Data is at the heart of the trading strategies for our clients, and it is incumbent upon us to provide the best tools to support their strategies. For years, we have built a valuable database of trading data, which we have utilised for our own in-house algorithms," said Siju Daniel, Chief Commercial Officer at FXCM.

"We are now making this data available to all clients, ensuring we have the most comprehensive data solutions and actionable information available. This is a truly unique offering for FX participants, and part of our long-standing goal to ensure our clients are as informed as possible when making trade decisions."

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited , FXCM South Africa, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44