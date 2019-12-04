Warrior CBD: Convenience at its Finest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / CBD (or cannabidiol) seems to be everywhere lately. It has grown into popularity since it has been introduced in the market and CBD brands have been positioning and constantly differentiating themselves from the rest. There is a fast growing market that is interested to know and understand what works best for them. Aside from that, they are looking to trust a brand that is transparent, convenient to order and one that offers money-back guarantees - a sure value for their money. Like, Warrior CBD.

Warrior CBD is a startup CBD (or cannabidiol) e-commerce company that was recently launched in January of this year. Within the short span of six months, it has quickly grown its customer base to over 29 US States and has steadily grown since.

Warrior CBD products are produced with a proprietary extraction method from hemp plants grown in Evergreen, Colorado to produce ultra-premium quality CBD. With many CBD products on the market, consumers do not always know where their products come from, what's inside it, if the CBD has THC or not, among many other questions. With their product, you know where it's made and what the ingredients are.

Warrior CBD oil is full spectrum. This "full spectrum" oil, unlike a lot of the isolate oils sold on the market, contains all of the cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant instead of just an "isolate". According to research, consuming all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes can help produce the "entourage" effect that yields maximum health benefits.

One of Warrior CBD's advantages as an e-commerce brand is they are able to ship orders to any state in the USA, with guaranteed three-day US shipping on all orders. This is compared to retail CBD stores that can only serve local markets. Wherever you are in the country, Warrior CBD will deliver.

Aside from that, Warrior CBD values excellent customer service. They take pride in being a transparent company making sure every customer knows what inside their products. They also have a thirty-day money-back guarantee which makes them stand out from the rest. Most CBD brands don't offer money-back guarantees to their customers. For Warrior CBD, it's all about their customers loving their brand and making a difference in their lives.

With a growing team of 15 brand ambassadors, Warrior CBD is a top recommended product by some of the top jiu jitsu practitioners in the DFW area and in the country.

Contact Warrior CBD: info@warriorcbdofficial.com



SOURCE: Warrior CBD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568986/Warrior-CBD-Convenience-at-its-Finest