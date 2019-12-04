



LONDON, Dec 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for UNIQLO in China, Fox Cricket in Australia, Pantene in Israel, Knorr in Hong Kong and Toyota in the United Kingdom are among the 18 shortlisted papers in the Effective Use of Tech category of the WARC Media Awards 2019.Organised annually by WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, this international awards scheme rewards communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results and examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.The Effective Use of Tech category looks for the best communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix, contributing to the overall business success of the broader campaign.The judging process is currently ongoing with an international panel (www.warc.com/MediaAwards/tech-judges.infoisabel-massey) of media planning experts,chaired by Isabel Massey, Global Media Director, Marketing, Diageo, taking part.The shortlist is made up of a wide variety of sectors, including automotive, clothing and accessories, food, and toiletries and cosmetics. The Asia-Pacific region leads with 14 shortlisted papers, followed by EMEA with four.Shortlisted for the WARC Media Awards 2019, Effective Use of Tech are:Monty - The world's first AI predictive commentator - Fox Cricket - Foxtel - Mindshare Sydney - AustraliaUnited Against Abuse - Danner - MediaCom - DenmarkBlend-In - Pantene - Procter & Gamble - MediaCom Connections Israel, ACW Grey Tel-Aviv - IsraelCapacity-Based McDelivery 2.0 - McDonald's - Hanbaobao Pte Ltd - OMD Singapore - SingaporeE-Com Detox - TRESemme - Unilever - Mindshare Vietnam - VietnamThe Secret Menu - Google Translate - Google - PHD China - ChinaA.I. Calls You Home - Knorr - PHD Hong Kong - Hong KongThe AI Dentist - P/S - Unilever - Mindshare Vietnam - VietnamKiss Trigger - Closeup - Unilever - Mindshare Vietnam - VietnamCNY Memory Train - Hsu Fu Chi - Nestle - Mindshare China - ChinaAll-Star Weekend - Nike - Mindshare China - ChinaInfluence the influencer - Castrol - BP - Mindshare - ChinaAI Baby Expert - Jinlingguan - Yili - Mindshare - ChinaThe People's Seat - United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - The United Nations - Grey London, WPP - United KingdomQQ Dancing - Maybelline - L'Oreal - Mindshare China - ChinaJoyrun - Nike - Mindshare China - ChinaTop Gifting Choice - UNIQLO - Fast Retailing - Mindshare China - ChinaYou'll Be Fine - Toyota Hilux - Toyota - m/SIX - United KingdomAlongside the shortlisted papers for the Effective Use of Tech category, Best Use of Data (www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=data) and Effective Channel Integration (www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=channel_integration) shortlists have also been revealed. The final category of the WARC Media Awards 2019, Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships, will be released next week. The top winning papers will share a total prize fund of $40,000.For more information on the WARC Media Awards and the Effective Use of Tech shortlist view on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize?tab=techAbout WARC- advertising evidence, insights and best practiceWARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.