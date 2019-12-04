

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its most major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.



The yen hit 1-week highs of 120.10 against the euro, 140.83 against the pound and 73.90 against the aussie, off its early lows of 120.43, 141.28 and 74.46, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 108.68 against the greenback and 70.91 against the kiwi, the yen advanced to near a 2-week high of 108.43 and a 2-day high of 70.55, respectively.



The yen reversed from an early low of 81.77 against the loonie, gaining to 81.54.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 106.00 against the greenback, 118.00 against the euro, 138.00 against the pound, 70.5 against the aussie, 69.00 against the kiwi and 80.5 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX