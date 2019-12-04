Anzeige
WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 4

4 December 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43


Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security% of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors0.132
AXA Prop Trust0.046
Electra Private Equity0.288
Hammerson0.691


Contact for queries:
Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320

