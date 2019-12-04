

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust Plc. (MNKS.L) reported that its first-half net return on ordinary activities before taxation was 8.97 million pounds, compared to last year's 6.59 million pounds.



Net return on ordinary activities after taxation was 7.80 million pounds, higher than 5.51 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 3.56 pence, compared to 2.54 pence in the corresponding period.



Income from investments and interest receivable grew to 16.78 million pounds from last year's 13.51 million pounds.



The company is not paying any interim dividend. A single final dividend will typically be paid after the AGM.



