Karus Therapeutics Ltd ('Karus'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer, announces that new data will be presented from its KA2237 Phase I study at the ASH Annual Meeting Exposition in Orlando, Florida, 9 December 2019.

The Phase I clinical trial, conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has examined the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic properties and pharmacodynamic effects of KA2237 in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma.

KA2237 is a potent, orally-active and dual-selective PI3 Kinase (PI3K) p110ß/d inhibitor. The p110d isoform is an attractive therapeutic target, with several known inhibitors demonstrating efficacy in B-cell lymphomas. Karus aims to overcome mechanisms of tumor escape by simultaneously targeting PI3K p110ß.

Tim Edwards, Karus' Executive Chairman, commented:

"As we continue in our mission to develop transformative precision medicines for cancer, ASH provides the perfect opportunity to showcase the potential of KA2237 in the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. We are pleased to be presenting our new data and look forward to connecting with more of the hematology community."

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: 4099. Results of a First in Human, Dose Ascending, Phase I Study Examining the Safety and Tolerability of KA2237, an Oral p110ß/d Inhibitor in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) B-Cell Lymphoma

Time and Date: 18:00-20:00, Monday 9 December

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster III

Presenters: Dr Loretta Nastoupil, MD (on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center) and Dr Philip Beer, MD, PhD (on behalf of Karus).

About Karus Therapeutics

Karus Therapeutics, based in Oxfordshire, UK, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer. The Company's orally-active, small molecule drugs combine targeted and immunotherapeutic mechanisms of action for the treatment of cancer patients with clear unmet medical need and limited treatment options. Karus has two small molecule clinical candidates in Phase I studies, KA2507 and KA2237. The Company is privately-held and is supported by a world-leading syndicate of life science investors from the US and Europe: SV Health Investors, New Leaf Ventures, Novo A/S and IP Group. For further information please visit: www.karustherapeutics.com

