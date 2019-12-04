Donation of Continuous Delivery Software Services Helps Support Apache Infrastructure, Projects, and Communities

DevOps World Jenkins World-The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today that CloudBees has become an ASF Targeted Sponsor at the Platinum level.

"We are pleased to welcome CloudBees as a Targeted Platinum Sponsor," said ASF Vice President Fundraising Daniel Ruggeri. "ASF Sponsors help offset our day-to-day operating expenses, from Accounting to Infrastructure to Legal to Marketing, and more. Targeted Sponsorship provides contributions aimed at activities and programs that support specific ASF operations as well as designated Apache projects and their communities. Among the many benefits towards Apache Infrastructure, Targeted donations include development/collaboration tools, co-location space, cloud services, monitoring systems, and more. We are excited to add continuous delivery software services to the list, courtesy of CloudBees."

"CloudBees is a strong advocate of Open Source. As major contributors to many Open Source projects, including Jenkins and Jenkins X, we see the value organizations derive from using Open Source every day," said Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder, CloudBees. "Our contribution to The Apache Software Foundation will enable it to continue its mission to develop Open Source projects and support the use of Open Source all over the world. We are proud to be a Targeted Sponsor."

The ASF Infrastructure Team keeps the Foundation's global services running 24x7x365 at near 100% uptime at less than US$5,000 per project. Performance statistics that reflect more than seven million weekly checks and project mail volume across 2,059 lists are available at http://status.apache.org/

"Every day, billions of users of Apache projects benefit from the many services provided by ASF Infrastructure," added Ruggeri. "Our sponsors' generosity helps bolster the support provided to more than 350 Apache projects and their communities. We look forward to expanding the Targeted Sponsorship program to meet the growing demand for Apache projects that build upon our mission of providing software for the public good."

CloudBees joins the following Targeted Sponsors:

Platinum DLA Piper, JetBrains, Microsoft, OSU Open Source Labs, Sonatype, and Verizon Media;

Gold Atlassian, The CrytpoFund, Datadog, PhoenixNAP, and Quenda;

Silver Amazon Web Services, Hotwax Systems, and Rackspace;

Bronze Bintray, Education Networks of America, Google, Hopsie, No-IP, PagerDuty, Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation, Sonic.net, SURFnet, and Virtru.

To become an ASF Sponsor, please visit http://apache.org/foundation/sponsorship.html.

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by offering the world's first end-to-end continuous software delivery management system (SDM). For millions of developers and product teams driving innovation for businesses large or small, SDM builds on continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) to enable all functions and teams within and around the software delivery organization to best work together to amplify value creation. CloudBees is the CI, CD and application release orchestration (ARO) powerhouse, built on the commercial success of its products as well as its open source leadership. CloudBees is the largest contributor to Jenkins and Jenkins X, and a founding member of the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF). From startups with full-stack developers practicing NoOps to large Fortune 100 companies, CloudBees enables all software-driven organizations to intelligently deploy the right capabilities at the right time.

Over 3,500 of the world's best-known brands and over 50% of the Fortune 500 depend on CloudBees because of its ability to work across any cloud, in any development environment and to balance corporate governance and control with developer flexibility and freedom. CloudBees is home to the world's leading DevOps experts, helping thousands of companies harness the power of "continuous everything" and putting them on the fastest path from great idea, to great software, to great business value.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Foundation oversees more than 350 leading Open Source projects, including Apache HTTP Server -the world's most popular Web server software. Through the ASF's meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way," more than 760 individual Members and 7,400 Committers across six continents successfully collaborate to develop freely available enterprise-grade software, benefiting millions of users worldwide: thousands of software solutions are distributed under the Apache License; and the community actively participates in ASF mailing lists, mentoring initiatives, and ApacheCon, the Foundation's official user conference, trainings, and expo. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) charitable organization, funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Anonymous, ARM, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Hortonworks, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, LeaseWeb, Microsoft, Oath, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Pivotal, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, and Union Investment. For more information, visit http://www.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF.

The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "Apache HTTP Server", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

