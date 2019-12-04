The global bioadhesives market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Growing consumer awareness about the need for sustainability and the environmental impact caused by plastic is compelling companies to adopt sustainable packaging solutions. This has increased the use of bioadhesives in packaging applications such as printed sheet laminations, flexible packaging, cigarettes and filters, cases and cartons, and specialty packaging. The growing demand for such packaging solutions from the food and beverage as well as the retail industry will foster the growth of the global bioadhesives market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the adoption of bioadhesives in medical and personal hygiene products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bioadhesives Market: Adoption of Bioadhesives in Medical and Personal Hygiene Products

The adhesive on medical and personal hygiene products comes in direct contact with the human body, and hence the adhesive must be non-toxic. This increases the use of bioadhesives in plasters, band-aids, poultices, and surgical tapes. They are also widely used in sanitary napkins and panty liners, incontinence pads, baby diapers, and feminine care products. The growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene is increasing the demand for these products. This, in turn, will positively influence the growth of the global bioadhesives market during the forecast period.

"Growing awareness about the benefits of bioadhesives and improvements in technology by vendors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bioadhesives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global bioadhesives market byproduct (plant-based adhesives and animal-based adhesives) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This can be attributed to the presence of stringent government regulations in favor of bioadhesives and growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic adhesives.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

