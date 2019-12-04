The global home Wi-Fi router market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Consumers are increasingly adopting smart home technologies such as AI-enabled smart home controllers and smart hubs to remotely control appliances. To capitalize on this trend electronic appliance manufacturers are offering a wide range of smart appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, TVs, and microwave ovens. These devices require wireless technologies such as a Wi-Fi network to ensure seamless connectivity with smart home devices. With the increasing adoption of smart homes, the demand for home Wi-Fi routers is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the partnership among telecom network providers and Wi-Fi router manufacturers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market: Partnership Among Telecom Network Providers and Wi-Fi Router Manufacturers

Telecom providers in developing countries such as China and India are partnering with Wi-Fi router manufacturers to offer high-speed data connectivity. This is helping both telecom providers and Wi-Fi router manufacturers to expand their consumer base and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in 2017, Airtel India collaborated with a leading Wi-Fi router manufacturer to develop the 5G network and offer 5G routers for its new customers in India. Such collaborations are increasing the sale of home Wi-Fi routers and thereby boosting the growth of the market.

"Technological advances in home Wi-Fi routers and the availability of advanced features in home Wi-Fi routers will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global home Wi-Fi routers marketby type (fixed Wi-Fi router and mobile Wi-Fi router) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to emerge as the largest market for home Wi-Fi routers. This is due to the expanding market for online digital content in the region.

