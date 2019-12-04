Statkraft AS: Statkraft and Enerparc conclude long-term power purchase agreement for the realisation of five subsidy-free solar park projects in Bavaria

(Düsseldorf/Hamburg, 4 December 2019) Enerparc, a specialist in the development, construction and operation of large-scale solar power plants, and Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy and leading PPA provider, have signed a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The five solar park projects have a total installed capacity of approx. 52 MWp. Statkraft will purchase a total of around 600 GWh of electricity from these projects from May 2020 to December 2031.



The construction of the Bavarian solar parks, which do not require any EEG compensation at all, already began in the summer of this year. The parks are expected to go into operation in spring 2020. The amount of electricity produced is equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 13,500 German households. Enerparc is responsible for development, construction and operation. Sunnic, the direct marketing subsidiary of Enerparc, is responsible for short-term marketing on the spot market. The long-term purchase of the generated electricity by Statkraft provides Enerparc with the necessary planning security to implement a project of this size. The Norwegian energy company will use the electricity for the structured power supply of industrial companies.

"The agreement with Enerparc strengthens Statkraft's position as a leading PPA provider. PPAs secure the long-term financing of new plants and thus enable the further expansion of renewable energy without subsidies in Germany," explains Dr. Carsten Poppinga, Managing Director of Statkraft in Germany. "More and more industrial companies are setting themselves ambitious sustainability targets. In addition to electricity from Ü20 wind turbines, we can now also offer these companies electricity from subsidy-free solar plants for structured electricity supplies," he adds.

"The realisation of this project is groundbreaking - both for Enerparc and for the expansion of renewable energy in Germany. With these solar parks with an output of 52 MWp, we are realizing subsidy-free projects on a multi-megawatt scale for the first time and giving the go-ahead for many other future projects in this area. With Statkraft as an experienced partner, we are securing the financing of this and other projects. We look forward to long-term cooperation," says Stefan Müller, CEO of Enerparc.

"We look forward to being able to apply our acquired expertise in the short-term trading of renewable electricity to projects outside the traditional EEG marketing," says Arved von Harpe, Managing Director of Sunnic.

About Enerparc

Enerparc AG is an internationally successful specialist in the entire value chain of solar power plants in the megawatt segment. The company was founded at the beginning of 2009 and consists of 150 experienced, international employees. The Enerparc team is one of the pioneers in the industry and is both developer and constructor as well as investor and operator of large-scale solar power plants. The service spectrum ranges from planning (EPCm) to the actual plant construction (EPC) to the operation (O&M) of the plant. In the last 10 years Enerparc has successfully connected solar parks with more than 2,500 MW to the grid throughout Europe and now has solar power plants with a total capacity of more than 1,500 MW in its own portfolio. The Enerparc Group understands how to bundle and optimally apply its experience and perspectives as an investor and leading service provider. This is in line with the long-term integration of large-scale solar power plants into a global energy supply of the future.

About Sunnic

As a direct marketing subsidiary of Enerparc, Sunnic offers a comprehensive range of services relating to the marketing of electricity and the supply of electricity from renewable sources.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is Europe's largest producer of renewable energy. The group generates electricity from water, wind, biomass and gas, produces district heat and is an important player in energy trading. Statkraft employs 3500 people in 16 countries. As the leading PPA provider, the group brings together electricity producers and companies from trade and industry throughout Europe and develops new concepts that offer added value for both sides. With a portfolio of more than 19,000 MW, the Norwegian state-owned company with an A credit rating is one of the largest managers of renewable energies for third parties in Europe. In Germany, Statkraft is the leading direct marketer with a portfolio of more than 12,000 MW.

