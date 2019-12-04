

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks reversed early losses to turn higher on Wednesday as encouraging Chinese data helped investors shrug off concerns surrounding U.S.-China trade talks.



A report showed that activity in China's services sector accelerated to a seven-month high in November, hinting at short-term stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.



Closer home, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell in November to 49.3 from October's 50.0 due to uncertainty over Brexit and an imminent national election.



Meanwhile, the pound hit its highest level against the dollar since mid-May amid hopes of a Conservative party victory in next week's election.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points, or 0.21 percent, at 7,174 after tumbling 1.8 percent on Tuesday.



Miners were moving higher, with Rio Tinto adding 0.8 percent despite news that it has curtailed operations at its Richard Bay Minerals unit in South Africa amid violence nearby.



Anglo American gained 1 percent, Antofagasta climbed 2.5 percent and Glencore advanced 1.5 percent.



British American Tobacco shares dropped 0.8 percent, hurt by the pound's strength.



Wm Morrison Supermarkets edged down slightly after announcing the appointments of Trevor Strain as Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Gleeson as Chief Financial Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX