Air Circuit Breaker Market Worth $3.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by Marketsandmarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Air Circuit Breaker Market by Voltage (Low Voltage and Medium Voltage), Type (Air Blast Circuit Breaker and Plain Air Circuit Breaker), Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Air Circuit Breaker Market size is expected to grow from an estimate of USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The rising need for reliable & secure power supply and increasing share of renewable power in the electricity portfolio mix are driving the air circuit breaker industry growth.

Industrial: The largest application segment of the Air Circuit Breaker Market

Air circuit breakers are used extensively in industrial, commercial, and residential applications. The industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The industrial segment includes power plants, manufacturing, and processing industries, which are major consumers of air circuit breakers. Rapid industrialization, especially in emerging economies of the world, are driving the growth of this segment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Air Circuit Breaker Market"

100 - Tables

40 - Figures

178 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84462231

The medium voltage subsegment is estimated to have the highest growth rate in the Air Circuit Breaker Market

Based on voltage, the market has been segmented into low voltage and high voltage. The application of air circuit breakers in medium voltage segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The high growth of medium voltage segment is mainly because of its rising demand from applications like power distribution utilities, manufacturing, and process industries, among others.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Air Circuit Breaker Market

Asia Pacific was the largest market for air circuit breakers in 2018, driven mainly by activities in China. Increasing share of renewable power in electricity portfolio mix is one of the key drivers for growth in Asia Pacific, where each country has a supportive policy for generating renewable power. This further drives the demand for air circuit breakers and creates growth opportunities for all major circuit breaker manufacturers in the region. The US is the second-largest market, closely behind Europe, with a large number of power distribution projects commissioned each year.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=84462231

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top manufacturers in the Air Circuit Breaker Market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), among others.

Please Explore Relevant Report:

Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market by End User (Battery Systems, Transportation, and Others), Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Others), Type (Air Circuit Breaker, Molded Case Circuit Breaker, and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Circuit Breaker Market by Voltage (Medium Voltage, and High Voltage Circuit Breakers), End-User (Transmission & Distribution, Renewable, Power Generation, and Railways), Type (Outdoor, and Indoor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/air-circuit-breaker-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/air-circuit-breaker.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg