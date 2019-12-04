

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Food Products, Inc. is recalling ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls citing potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the Food and Drug Administration or FDA notified.



The recall was initiated after the possible presence of Listeria, a deadly bacteria, was discovered in their Brockton Massachusetts facility by a routine inspection conducted by the FDA. There were no reports of any illness associated with the recalled products to date.



Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said, 'We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination.'



The company said it has never before recalled any of its products.



The products, manufactured under Okami & Trader Joes brand names, are packed in plastic trays with clear lids, and the sell-by dates are on the labels. They were distributed along the East Coast and Upper Midwest.



The recalled products were sold at 10 retailers around 32 states. The retailers included 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe's, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.



The company urged consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products to dispose them in an appropriate waste container.



Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, 1,600 people develop listeria and about 260 of them die in each year.



The possible presence of Listeria has led to many companies recalling their products in recent times. In November, Ezzo Sausage Co. recalled around 25 thousand pounds of sausage products and Mann Packing Co., Inc. recalled a series of vegetable products. North Bay Produce, Inc. in late October recalled 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of different varieties of fresh apples.



