Hatch will utilize its experienced lithium staff to complete the PFS within Q2 2020

Primero and Marshall Miller continuing their work on Piedmont's mine/concentrator

Piedmont affirms its integrated strategy with DFS expected in Q4 2020

Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has awarded the prefeasibility study ("PFS") of its lithium hydroxide chemical plant in Kings Mountain, North Carolina to Hatch. Hatch is a global leader in the development of lithium conversion projects with notable experience including the full EPCM delivery of the Galaxy/Tianqi (Jiangsu) lithium conversion plant in China, the current detailed design engineering for two other spodumene to hydroxide plants, and of one brine conversion plant, in varied locations. Hatch has also studied lithium chemical projects for Mineral Resources (Australia), Kidman/Covalent (Australia), Desert Lion (Namibia), Savannah Resources (Portugal), among many others.

Rob Fraser, Hatch's Global Lead Hydrometallurgy, commented: "Piedmont Lithium is advancing a conventional lithium hydroxide project in an enviable location. Hatch is fortunate to have been involved in many of the world's most prominent lithium processing projects. We look forward to helping Piedmont on this exciting project. This will be an important project for Hatch, and we have assembled a strong and highly experienced team to complete the PFS."

Bench-scale lithium hydroxide conversion testwork is ongoing at SGS Labs in Lakefield, Ontario. Results are expected in Q1 2020 and will be incorporated into the PFS due in Q2 2020. Upon successful completion of the PFS study the Company will proceed with an integrated definitive feasibility study ("DFS") for both the mine/concentrator and lithium hydroxide plant. Primero Group will continue to work on engineering studies related to the spodumene concentrator, and Marshall Miller Associates will provide ongoing mine planning services. The Company affirms its commitment to complete a DFS for the integrated Piedmont Lithium project by the end of 2020.

Discussions with potential strategic and offtake partners will continue through 2020 as the Company aligns itself with customers focused on developing the electric vehicle supply chains in the United States and Europe.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to be working with Hatch on the PFS for our lithium hydroxide project. Hatch has unsurpassed lithium processing experience, having studied directly comparable projects for several clients. Having recently received a landmark permit for our mine/concentrator we are moving full-speed ahead to having a shovel-ready project by the end of 2020."

