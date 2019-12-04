Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWL3 ISIN: AU000000PLL5 Ticker-Symbol: PL4 
Tradegate
29.11.19
10:58 Uhr
0,072 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,063
0,071
11:48
0,063
0,071
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIEDMONT LITHIUM
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD0,0720,00 %