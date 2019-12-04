B2Broker, a liquidity and technology provider of solutions for the crypto and foreign exchange (FX) industry, today announced that it is expanding its Crypto CFD liquidity offering with the introduction of 61 new pairs. B2Broker was the first liquidity provider to launch 39 Crypto CFD pairs with a leverage of 1:5 and is now in the enviable position of offering a total of 100 pairs.

The 61 new Crypto CFDs will add a whole new range of pairs including all major cryptocurrency to top most tradable national currencies; US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), Japanese Yen (JPY), Pound Sterling (GBP), Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Russian Ruble (RUB). B2Broker also provides the most tradable crypto cross pairs including BTC/XRP, and BTC/ETH. The new pairs will be an enhancement to B2Broker's existing solution and reaffirms the company's leading position in the market.

B2Broker is recognised as having been one of the first liquidity providers to provide CFD liquidity for institutional clients, offering the highest level of support available, with 24/7 trading for all 100 crypto pairs with 24/7 support in English, Russian, Chinese, Arabic and Spanish.

In addition to Crypto CFDs liquidity brokers receive forex, metals and many other CFD liquidity on the one single margin account. Deepest pool, tight spreads, ultra low latency connection, super fast execution and a wide range of trading products are all readily available for Forex Brokers, Crypto Brokers and Crypto Exchanges.

Brokers can connect to the liquidity service quickly and easily, with bridges offered as part of the package to clients operating MT5 and MT4 trading platforms. Clients even with large trade sizes can trade easily with filling of execution taking place in just milliseconds.

B2Broker CEO, Arthur Azizov commented, "We constantly seek to improve our liquidity service and are now in the admirable position of being able to offer an additional 61 Crypto CFD pairs. B2Broker can provide liquidity through all major bridge providers including OneZero Liquidity Hub, PrimeXM xCore and AMTS Solutions, MT4/MT5 White Labels as well as different types of API including FIX API."

Please contact B2Broker to enhance your brokerage services with the industry's best liquidity.

