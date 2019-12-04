NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 3 December 2019 were: 611.25p Capital only 617.21p Including current year income 611.25p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 617.21p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 60,000 ordinary shares on 02nd December 2019, the Company has 74,190,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 6,340,000 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.