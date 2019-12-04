Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019
04.12.2019 | 12:25
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 3

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 3 December 2019 were:

611.25p  Capital only
617.21p  Including current year income
611.25p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
617.21p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 60,000 ordinary shares on 02nd
December 2019, the Company has 74,190,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
6,340,000  which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
