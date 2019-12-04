Spanish researchers are proposing a customer-driven method described as an intuitive tool for investors and engineers to assess how self-consumption from solar generation can be profitable. The method is said to take into account economic parameters such as taxes, depreciation and the cost of financing.Researchers from Spain's University of Jaen claim to have developed a method of evaluating the cost-competitiveness and profitability of PV systems for self-consumption without associated storage systems. In the paper A new approach based on economic profitability to sizing the photovoltaic generator ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...