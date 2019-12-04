Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 248.5365 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 961077 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 33214 EQS News ID: 927961 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2019 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)