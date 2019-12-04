Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 268.3669 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3362230 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 33223 EQS News ID: 927979 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 04, 2019 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)